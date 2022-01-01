Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken salad in
Moss Point
/
Moss Point
/
Grilled Chicken Salad
Moss Point restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Lotta Burger
7575 Highway 614, Moss Point
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Salad
$9.99
More about Lotta Burger
GRILL
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
4833 Amoco Dr, Moss Point
Avg 4.3
(1099 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Salad
$11.50
Delicately prepared salad with grilled chicken. Accompanied with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced carrots, cheese, black olives, onions, and croutons.
More about Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
