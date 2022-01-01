Go
Mother Juice Kendall Square

625 West Kendall Street

Popular Items

Cacao Power Bowl$10.95
blend of cacao powder, pea protein, frozen strawberry, banana, date, sun butter & coconut milk topped with almond butter, quinoa puffs, fresh strawberries, coconut chips, cacao nibs
Rise + Shine$10.95
organic acai blended with mango, banana, and coconut mylk; topped with quinoa puffs, nut butter, pineapple, banana, honey, and coconut chips
Overnight Oats$8.25
rolled oats soaked in almond milk blended with banana, dates, cinnamon & sea salt; topped with local granola, sun butter, fresh berries and coconut flakes
Ginger Shot$4.00
organic cold pressed ginger & lemon
MOJU$9.25
kale, cucumber, celery, green pepper, green apple, orange, ginger
Deep Greens Bowl$10.95
blend of spinach, kale, avocado, green apple, spirulina, pineapple, banana & coconut milk topped with almond butter, local granola, strawberries, blueberries, mango, coconut chips, hemp hearts
Acai Bowl$10.95
organic acai blended with mango and banana topped with local granola, house made almond butter, fresh berries, and coconut flakes
Six$9.25
kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, ginger, lemon
C++$9.25
carrot, pineapple, orange, ginger
Liquid Gold$10.25
pear, apple, turmeric, ginger, lemon, black pepper
Location

625 West Kendall Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
