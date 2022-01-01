Mother Tucker's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
3 SE 20th Rd
Popular Items
Location
3 SE 20th Rd
Lamar, MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sirloin Stockade
Come in and join us!
66 Sports Bar & Restaurant
66 Sports Bar & Restaurant is #TheOnlyPlaceToBe! Catch all of your sports games, play pool, throw darts, official beer pong, Club Night Fridays and see Live Music on Saturday nights. Come in anytime and enjoy our great American & Greek food!