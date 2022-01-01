Go
Toast

Mother Tucker's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

3 SE 20th Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Medium Pizza$11.00
Cheesy Breadsticks$9.00
Personal$9.50
Traditional Wings$9.00
Medium$15.50
Cauliflower Crust Medium Only$13.00
Large Pizza$13.00
Large$18.50
Italian Sub$8.50
slices of ham, salami, pepperoni and American cheese with Italian dressing. served with shredded lettuce, and sliced tomatoes, dill pickle and chips on the side.
Cinnamon Sticks$8.50
See full menu

Location

3 SE 20th Rd

Lamar, MO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sirloin Stockade

No reviews yet

Come in and join us!

66 Sports Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

66 Sports Bar & Restaurant is #TheOnlyPlaceToBe! Catch all of your sports games, play pool, throw darts, official beer pong, Club Night Fridays and see Live Music on Saturday nights. Come in anytime and enjoy our great American & Greek food!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston