Mother's Federal Hill Grille

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1113 S Charles St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)

Popular Items

Cream Of Crab$7.00
classic MD recipe: jumbo lump crab, hint of sherry
Basket Fries$6.00
Lamarvelous Cheesesteak$16.00
chopped sirloin, provolone, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, toasted sub roll
Jazzfest Po Boy$17.00
fried shrimp or rockfish, lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, toasted sub roll
Chicken Cheesesteak$16.00
blackened chicken, American cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, toasted sub roll
Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
shredded chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, tortilla chips
Wings$15.00
1 LB traditional, blue cheese, celery
Greek Salad$13.00
romaine, Kalamata olives, diced tomato, cucumbers, red onion, feta, pepperoncini, Greek dressing
Boneless Wings$13.00
10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery
Chicken Fingers$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1113 S Charles St

Baltimore MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
