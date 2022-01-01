Go
Toast

Mother's Pub & Grill

Gainesville's Irish Sports Bar. We serve traditional food and drinks. We feature all sport packages.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1017 W. University Ave • $

Avg 4 (552 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1017 W. University Ave

Gainesville FL

Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JJ's Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JJ's Backbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crispy Baguettes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston