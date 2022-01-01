Go
Toast

Mothers & Sons Trattoria

Partners Matt Kelly and Josh “Skinny” DeCarolis are proud to offer Mothers & Sons, a trattoria in downtown Durham featuring regional Italian food with seasonal sensibility. DeCarolis introduces the first restaurant in the South to focus on fatta a mano—handmade pasta.

107 West Chapel Hill Street • $$

Avg 4 (441 reviews)

Popular Items

Paccheri cacio e pepe$11.00
Paccheri noodles with pecorino romano & black pepper
Tagllatelle al ragu$13.00
Thin flat egg noodle with pork and beef ragu
Eggplant Parmigiano$22.00
Lightly fried eggplant layered with ricotta cheese and fresh tomato sauce
Budino$8.00
Dark chocolate, whipped ricotta topped with hazelnuts
Arancini$9.00
3 arancini filled with garlic risotto, mozzarella, stracchino cheese, parmigiano cheese and tomato sauce.
Roasted Chicken$26.00
Served with charred fresh vegetables and topped with salsa verde
Bucatini al amatriciana$14.00
Hollow noodle with spicy tomato and sauce and guanciale
Roasted Vegetables$9.00
Roasted cauliflower, brussels sprouts and broccoli over the hearth with bread crumbs.
Squid ink tonnarelli$14.00
Uni butter, NC shrimp, fennel, green onion
Roasted Beets Salad$10.00
Roasted beets, marinated ricotta, balsamic, charred onion, carrots, foccacia bread crumbs
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

107 West Chapel Hill Street

Durham NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria

No reviews yet

Wood-Fired Neapolitan Pizzeria & Gelateria

Marco's 530

No reviews yet

Marco's 530 is the go-to for fresh Italian pasta and ramen the way you like it served in Durham!

Neomonde Mediterranean

No reviews yet

We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!

Everything Bagels

No reviews yet

We are currently open for dine in Wed-Sun!!! Starting June 21st we will be open 7 days a week. :)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston