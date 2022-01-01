Go
Toast

Mothership on Main

Making food, from scratch, with love.

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

331 Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (775 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Turkey$9.00
Roasted Turkey and Havarti
with lettuce, tomato, and homemade lemon dill mayo served on sliced whole wheat
Egg Sandwiches$5.00
Idaho Girl Skillet$10.00
Potatoes, scallions, greens, and smoked gouda with sunny eggs and choice of:
house-smoked bacon, house-made turkey sausage or pork sausage, braised beef short ribs, ham
Cookie Chocolate Chip$2.00
Cookie Chocolate Crackle$2.00
Grilled Chicken Breast$9.50
Grilled Chicken Tenderloin
with homemade pesto aioli, provolone, lettuce and tomato on Ciabatta
Lesser Evil Perfectly Salted Kettle Chips$1.50
MoM Burrito$10.00
Eggs, fresh corn salsa, pepperjack, potatoes 
Latte$3.50
Red Hot Mama Burrito$13.00
Braised beef short ribs, eggs, chipotle adobo sweet potatoes, smoked gruyere, carmelized onions, and red hot mama sauce, (medium heat with non-spicy version available)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

331 Main St

Danbury CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ItadakiMÁS

No reviews yet

Fresh, clean eating at it's best!

Minas Carne

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Ranchero

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy authentic Mexican food!

La Mexicana Bakery of Danbury

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston