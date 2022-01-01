Mothership on Main
Making food, from scratch, with love.
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
331 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
331 Main St
Danbury CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
ItadakiMÁS
Fresh, clean eating at it's best!
Minas Carne
Come in and enjoy!
El Ranchero
Come in and enjoy authentic Mexican food!
La Mexicana Bakery of Danbury
Come in and enjoy!