Go
Toast

Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter

TODAY ALL SANDWICHES WILL COME ON A ROLL!! Thank you for your support!!

1501 Maine Highway 102

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich$5.50
Dagwood$12.95
4 oz of Honey Baked Ham, Bacon, Organic Mixed Greens, Tomato, & Mayo on a Roll.
Iced Mocha (20oz)$5.65
Grand Banker$13.25
5 oz of Smoked Turkey, Brie, Tomato,
Organic Mixed Greens, Red Onion and Pesto Mayo on a Roll.
Mailboat$11.95
Parm baked chicken on a Focaccia with a garlic lemon vin, arugula and oven roasted tomatoes.
Humble Farmer (VEG)$11.95
Veg filled! Organic Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cukes, Carrots, Sprouts with Mayo & Mustard on a Borealis Wheat Bread.
Ellie (Ham&Cheese)$8.25
5 oz of Ham or Turkey with Cheddar & Mayo on a Roll.
Summer$13.95
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & creamy dill sauce on sourdough bread.
Iced Latte (20oz)$5.25
Double shot of espreso over ice topped with milk.
Grandpa Jack$11.95
House made meatloaf with mixed greens and special sauce on a sourdough.
See full menu

Location

1501 Maine Highway 102

Red Rock Corner ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:35 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:35 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:35 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:35 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Beacon Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Reel Pizza Cinerama

No reviews yet

New for Covi-19 Era.
Online Takeout Ordering.
Wed - Sun 4pm - 8:30pm.
Pizza, Salad, Nachos, Baked Goods, Popcorn, Drinks, Big Tickets, Swipe Gift Cards, One Shots.
No slices or soup this weekend.

Fogtown Brewing Company - Bar Harbor

No reviews yet

We’ve got some of your favorite Fogtown brews on tap (up to 18 tap lines!), exclusive releases and snacks (hot soft pretzels)

Mama DiMatteo's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!
Celebrating our 36th season

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston