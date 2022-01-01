Go
MOTO

Detroit Roman style pizza done like the pros. , made with lots of love n passion!

PIZZA

4526 42ND AVE SW

Avg 5 (56 reviews)

Popular Items

CLAM CHOWDAH$24.00
cheese blend, Manilla Clams, smoked bacon, sweet onion, garlic crunch, Béchamel sauce, hot chili crunch oil.
Pepperoni$19.00
cheese blend, pepperoni, tomato sauce
Cheese$13.00
cheese blend and tomato sauce.
PLANT$16.00
cheese blend, fresh arugula, garlic sauce, tomato sauce, shaved parm, black sesame seeds.
CRAB$29.00
cheese blend, lemon, thyme , dill, Dungeness Crab.
ALL-IN$23.00
cheese blend, spicy sausage, pepperoni, beefchop, mushroom, caramelized onion, green pepper, black olives, tomato sauce.
ROOT$18.00
cheese blend, mushrooms, caramelized onions, black olives, balsamic glaze, tomato sauce.
KISSD$18.00
cheese blend, pepperoni, spicy sausage, hot honey, tomato sauce.
CHOP$18.00
Harlem Chop Cheese. A loving tribute to the NYC bodegas.
cheese blend, hamburger, American cheese, caramelized onion, secret spice blend, tomato sauce.
MR PIG$20.00
cheese blend, Fillipino pork belly, spicy pork sausage, caramelized onion, calamansi lime sauce, Mr. Pig sauce and tomato sauce.
4526 42ND AVE SW

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
