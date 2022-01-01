Go
Moto Pizza

Cape Cod's Friendliest, Tastiest Little Pizza Joint.

PIZZA

500 WAQUOIT HWY • $$

Avg 4.3 (121 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffle, LG$23.00
Buttery Belgian waffles, real Vermont maple, and savory fried chicken with hints of honey spice and fresh green onion.
Midway Steak & Cheese$11.50
Classic boardwalk steak & cheese. Shaved steak with sauteed peppers and onions held together with that magical, golden cheese sauce.
Meatball Parmesan$11.50
Three Moto "Amazeballs" nestled in the classic parmesan sub that never fails—a hot, toasty, sub with ruby-red sauce under bubbling cheese.
Billy$11.50
Barbeque chicken topped with applewood smoked bacon and melted provolone cheese. Yes, bacon.
*Also available as a Buffalo Billy.
Street Cart$14.00
Once upon a time in Catania (Sicily), we found some food carts after all the bars closed. They served steak and cheese subs with french fries dumped on top and special sauce (ketchup + mayo) on top of that.
*That was also the night Josef Buxton sucker-punched me in the mouth—not cool.
**Best with beer.
Caesar Salad$9.25
Octavius: "According to his virtue let us use him, With all respect and rites of burial. Within my tents his bones tonight shall lie Most like a soldier, ordered honorably. So call the field to rest, and let's away To part the glories of this happy day."
That's the last paragraph of Julius Caesar. He dies. Enjoy your salad.
Eggplant Parmesan$11.50
I remember wading through a great, weedy patch in my Nana's backyard as a kid, on the hunt for this shiny purple orb. Breaded and fried here with our Moto marinara and melted, bubbling cheeses.
Italian Circuit$12.50
All the Way = perfection. Meats: Hot capicola, genoa salami, and a smoky ham. Cheese: Provolone. Veg: Crisp romaine, plum tomato, pickle, red onion, oregano. Dressings: Extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, spicy mustard (trust us), mayo. Options: Hots (hot pepper relish).
Grand Caprese$11.50
Slices of fresh mozzarella ovoline, big basil leaves, thin prosciutto, Roma tomato, and balsamic glaze with extra virgin olive oil on a freshly baked Moto baguette.
Fiddlehead IPA$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

500 WAQUOIT HWY

EAST FALMOUTH MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
