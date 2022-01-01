moto-i
Local Ramen & Sake House
2940 Lyndale Ave S
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2940 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea is a restaurant that is continuing the legacy of the original Its Greek To Me on the corner of Lyndale & Lake street, bringing back the classic Greek recipes from the Arambadjis family that you've loved for almost 40 years.
French Meadow
Come in and enjoy!
Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake
FRIENDSHIP IS THE BEST SHIP, PIZZA IS THE BEST SANDWHICH.
Abi's
Abi's has been serving Salvadoran and Mexican food to our local Minneapolis community since 2015. Made from scratch and cooked with love.