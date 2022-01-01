Go
Toast

moto-i

Local Ramen & Sake House

2940 Lyndale Ave S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MUSHROOM RAMEN$14.00
enoki & shiitake mushroom, fried tofu, cilantro, radish, chili oil, fried garlic, nori, poached egg, rich mushroom broth
PORK ABURA RAMEN$14.00
brothless ramen, smoked pork shoulder, pickled red onion, chili oil, ponzu, scallion, bonito, poached egg
DRUNKEN NOODLE$15.00
garlic, ginger, onion, red pepper, scallion, bean sprout, lime leaf, drunken noodle sauce, sesame seeds and thai chilis. Includes your choice of protein.
RANGOON$10.00
bacon, shishito pepper, cream cheese, sweet chili sauce. Made in-house and available until we sell out.
BIBIMBAP$14.00
moto-i twist on a korean style rice bowl, bbq pork, ginger garlic fried rice, pickled red onion, scallion, mushroom, gochujang, beni shoga, poached egg
THAI FRIED RICE$11.50
egg, carrot, onion, thai basil, thai chili, ginger, garlic, ponzu, scallion, fish sauce
add protein | 2
add shrimp | 3
CLASSIC RAMEN$16.00
smoked pork shoulder, pork belly, scallion, chili oil, poached egg, nori, shoyu broth
TWO STEAMED BUNS$11.00
SELECT TWO BUN OPTIONS
BENNY BUNS$10.00
[2 buns for $10]
panko fried poached egg, candied miso bacon, scallion, chili powder, miso bearnaise
CURRY RAMEN$15.00
beef tenderloin, scallion, bean sprout, radish, napa cabbage, poached egg, red coconut curry broth
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2940 Lyndale Ave S

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

No reviews yet

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea is a restaurant that is continuing the legacy of the original Its Greek To Me on the corner of Lyndale & Lake street, bringing back the classic Greek recipes from the Arambadjis family that you've loved for almost 40 years.

French Meadow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake

No reviews yet

FRIENDSHIP IS THE BEST SHIP, PIZZA IS THE BEST SANDWHICH.

Abi's

No reviews yet

Abi's has been serving Salvadoran and Mexican food to our local Minneapolis community since 2015. Made from scratch and cooked with love.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston