moto imōto
moto imoto is a beautiful blend of “East meets West” chef driven, farm fresh, Pan-Asian culinary experience that will delight the taste palette of all family members alike. Our chef-driven Asian inspired menu will offer shareable plates, fresh farm-to-fork ingredients, that allow our chefs to elevate and heighten the overall guest dining experience.
181 S First Street
Popular Items
Location
181 S First Street
St Charles IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crazy Fox Bar & Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
La Mesa Modern Mexican
Come in and enjoy!
Gia Mia - St Charles
Come on in and enjoy!
Pollyanna Brewing Company
Pollyanna Brewing Company - St Charles