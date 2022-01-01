Go
moto imōto

moto imoto is a beautiful blend of “East meets West” chef driven, farm fresh, Pan-Asian culinary experience that will delight the taste palette of all family members alike. Our chef-driven Asian inspired menu will offer shareable plates, fresh farm-to-fork ingredients, that allow our chefs to elevate and heighten the overall guest dining experience.

181 S First Street

Popular Items

Avocado Roll$7.00
Dynamite Roll$18.00
Spicy Snow Crab | Shrimp | Cucumber | Avocado | Spicy Mayo | Tempura Crunch
California Roll$11.00
Snow Crab | Cucumber | Avocado
Edamame$8.00
Steamed | Sea Salt
Mongolian Beef$19.00
Flank Steak | Scallions | Sweet Soy | Garlic Sauce | Snow Peas | Jasmine Rice
moto imoto Roll$18.00
Shrimp Tempura | Cream Cheese | Avocado | Tempura Fired | Spicy Mayo | Masago | Unagi Sauce | Wasabi Aioli
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Bigeye Tuna | Pickled Jalapeños | Dynamite Sauce
Honey Sesame Chicken$18.00
Quick-Fired Chicken | Ginger | Jasmine Rice | Honey Sesame Sauce
Pad Thai$16.00
Chicken Breast | Rice Noodles | Egg | Thai Spices | Tofu | Green Onions | Peanuts
Sweet Peppers | Bean Sprouts | Red Cabbage | Cilantro
Nigiri$8.00
Location

St Charles IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
