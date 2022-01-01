Go
Toast

Moto Mio Pizzeria

Moto Mio Pizzeria is born from the notion that quality ingredients, exceptionally delicious preparations, the need for speed, and love of all things square keep our taste buds joyfully racing down the straightaways, and delivering the finest Detroit-style pizza this side of the Great Lakes to your doorstep.

1030 Illinois Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Butterscotch Pudding with Chocolate Ganache and Butterfinger Crumbles (V – contains nuts)   $6.95
House-made Pudding with just enough Chocolate and topped with tasty Butterfinger Crumbles. Contains peanuts.
Bumpy Cake$9.95
House-made Chocolate Devil's Food Cake, Buttercream, Fudge Icing with Raspberry Pearls
15 Layer Lasagne$15.95
Fresh Pasta, House Ricotta, Fennel Sausage, Pepperoni, Zucchini, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, with a Red Tomato Sauce Topper
Hot Honey Pepperoni$17.95
Spicy Cup and Char Pepperoni, Hot Honey, Banana Peppers, Wisconsin Style Brick Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, topped with a Hearty Red Tomato Sauce. (Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza with a thick, crispy, chewy crust, traditionally topped with tomato sauce and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes all the way to the edges.)
Eggplant - Zucchini Parmesan (V)$21.95
Fresh Eggplant, Zucchini, Basil, and Mozzarella Cheese, with Thinly Sliced Parmesan, topped with a Hearty Red Tomato Sauce. (Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza with a thick, crispy, chewy crust, traditionally topped with tomato sauce and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes all the way to the edges.)
The Maui Pie$25.95
Crispy Bacon, Pineapple Bites, Jalapeno Peppers, Maui Onions, Wisconsin Style Brick Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, topped with a Hearty Red Tomato Sauce and Hot Cheetos. (Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza with a thick, crispy, chewy crust, traditionally topped with tomato sauce and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes all the way to the edges.)
Charred Brassicas (VE)$16.95
Broccolini, Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Confit Garlic, Preserved Meyer Lemon, Calabrian Chili, Capers
DIY - Medium$19.95
Includes cheese, sauce, plus two toppings. Serving suggestion shown here: Pepperoni, Sausage, Dairy-Free Mozzarella, Corn Cream, Zucchini, and Wild Arugula. (Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza with a thick, crispy, chewy crust, traditionally topped with tomato sauce and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes all the way to the edges.)
DIY - Large$29.95
Includes cheese, sauce, plus two toppings. Serving suggestion shown here: Pepperoni, Sausage, Dairy-Free Mozzarella, Corn Cream, Zucchini, and Wild Arugula. (Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza with a thick, crispy, chewy crust, traditionally topped with tomato sauce and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes all the way to the edges.)
Le Big Mac$20.95
Fresh Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Shaved Onion, Sesame Seeds, topped with our Secret Sauce. (Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza with a thick, crispy, chewy crust, traditionally topped with sauce and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes all the way to the edges.)
See full menu

Location

1030 Illinois Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Just For You Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rocketbird

No reviews yet

Rocketbird is born from the notion that quality ingredients, exceptionally delicious preparations, and the need for speed keep our taste buds joyfully circling the globe and delivering the finest fried chicken sandwiches on the planet to your doorstep.

Moshi Moshi

No reviews yet

Japanese sushi and grill with an emphasis on whisky that has been serving the Dogpatch in San Francisco for over 30 years.
Dinner Monday-Saturday, 5:00PM - 8:30PM last seating, 9:00PM closing.

Piccino Restaurant

No reviews yet

We are forever in pursuit of perfecting simplicity , we are Ital-Med inspired, Bay Area grown. We welcome everyone into our home Piccino.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston