Moto Pizza

Cape Cod's Friendliest, Tastiest Little Pizza Joint.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

8 Merchants Rd Unit 7 • $

Avg 4.3 (150 reviews)

Popular Items

Deez Knots$5.00
Buttery and garlicy knots of joy. 4-5 knots served with our Moto-made marinara.
Chicky Tenders$9.25
So tender. So chickeny.
Small Pizza$14.00
12" diameter sounds bigger when you call it 0.000189394 mi.
Mozz Sticks$6.50
They serve these golden beauties in heaven.
Wings - Small (approx 1lb)$15.00
Thousands of years of painstaking development by culinary artists in the Greater Buffalo Area have led to this gem of American foods.
*To account for changing wings sizes, we've recently changed to a weighted (per lb) measurement. Weights are approximate, pre-cooked.
French Fries$6.25
Made from potatoes!
*Check out our Dirty Fries too.
Large Pizza$18.50
16 inches. Happens to be the average size of all identified Sasquatch footprints.
Cannoli$4.00
Greek Salad$9.25
Fresh spring mix topped with roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, and heart of palm. Then a big hunk of briny feta sprinkled with oregano.
Caesar Salad$9.25
Octavius: "According to his virtue let us use him, With all respect and rites of burial. Within my tents his bones tonight shall lie Most like a soldier, ordered honorably. So call the field to rest, and let's away To part the glories of this happy day."
That's the last paragraph of Julius Caesar. He dies. Enjoy your salad.
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

8 Merchants Rd Unit 7

Sandwich MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
