Motomaki
Come in and enjoy!
1600 28th St. Suite 1216
Popular Items
Location
1600 28th St. Suite 1216
Boulder CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rincon Argentino
Wood stone empanadas, steak sandwiches & other Argentinian eats in a colorful and authentic environment.
ALOY THAI-BOULDER
Aloy, painstakingly brings authentic Thai ingredients and care into each dish they serve.Aloy Thai has not relented in creating the perfect healthy choices for Boulder residents with particular diets. Served without MSGs added,providing coconut oil,gluten free and vegetarian options, Aloy’s dishes cater to everyone, from the purist to the health conscious.
Zolo
Zolo Grill in Boulder, CO
The Buff Restaurant
Breakfast, Lunch, Coffee Drinks, Spirits, And More!