Go
Toast

Motomaki

Come in and enjoy!

1600 28th St. Suite 1216

No reviews yet

Popular Items

4. Shrimp Tempura BOWL$15.75
Miso Soup$4.00
5. Nacho Tuna BOWL$14.75
Make Your Own: Roll$4.00
Kids Bowl$7.50
Make Your Own: Bowl$4.00
8. Mochiko Chicken BOWL$11.50
2. Hawaiian Salmon Poke BOWL$15.75
1. Island Tuna Poke BOWL$15.75
4. Shrimp Tempura ROLL$15.75
See full menu

Location

1600 28th St. Suite 1216

Boulder CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rincon Argentino

No reviews yet

Wood stone empanadas, steak sandwiches & other Argentinian eats in a colorful and authentic environment.

ALOY THAI-BOULDER

No reviews yet

Aloy, painstakingly brings authentic Thai ingredients and care into each dish they serve.Aloy Thai has not relented in creating the perfect healthy choices for Boulder residents with particular diets. Served without MSGs added,providing coconut oil,gluten free and vegetarian options, Aloy’s dishes cater to everyone, from the purist to the health conscious.

Zolo

No reviews yet

Zolo Grill in Boulder, CO

The Buff Restaurant

No reviews yet

Breakfast, Lunch, Coffee Drinks, Spirits, And More!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston