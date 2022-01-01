Go
Toast

Motor City Brewing Works

Detroit's original micro-brewer serving up warm vibes since 1994 along with local art, brick-oven pizza, soup, salad, ale, lager, stout, cider, wine, cocktails & soda.

19350 LIVERNOIS

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shrimp Tacos$15.75
Breaded and deep fried shrimp in a flour tortilla topped with poblano/red pepper/jalapeno slaw and house garlic aioli. Served with house tortilla chips.
Fry Basket$5.00
Double portion of classic fries cooked to golden crisp and seasoned with salt and pepper.
Side of House Ranch Dressing$0.50
House made ranch
BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.00
Hickory BBQ sauce, fontina cheese, bacon, roasted chicken and red onion. Topped with fresh chopped cilantro.
Double Burger$9.00
Two smash-style beef patties, two slices American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickles, secret sauce, toasted brioche bun. Add Fries for $2.50
Kids Cheeseburger - single patty w cheese$6.75
Single 1/4 lb patty and cheese on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
American Pie$10.00
Tomato herb sauce, four cheese blend and pepperoni.
Maui Wowie$11.00
Herb tomato sauce, 4 cheese blend, canadian bacon, fresh cut pineapple and basil.
Bean Burger$9.75
Grilled house made black bean burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickles, smoky chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun. Contains nuts and dairy products. Add Fries for $2.50
Banh Mi Sandwich$10.25
Sous-vide, Marinated, and grilled chicken, sliced cucumber, pickled carrots and jalapenos, chopped fresh cilantro, mayonnaise, chili crisp on a toasted baguette. Add Fries for $2.50
See full menu

Location

19350 LIVERNOIS

DETROIT MI

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Good Cakes and Bakes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Good Times on The Ave

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Gregg’s Pizza & Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Deli Plaza - Wyoming Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston