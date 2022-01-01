Motor Inn Family Dining
Come in and enjoy!
10391 US Route 127
Location
10391 US Route 127
Mendon OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
CJ's HighMarks
Come in and enjoy!
C-Town Wings
Come in and enjoy!
Tap House at The Square
Self-serve tap house with 50 taps pouring beer, wine and cocktails in an upbeat and fun environment.
JT's Brew & Grill
Come in and enjoy!