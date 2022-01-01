Go
Moto Ramen

Welcome to Moto Ramen!! Use Promo Code LETSMOTO to get 10% off CURBSIDE PICKUP.

RAMEN • NOODLES

11172 Washington blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1011 reviews)

Popular Items

GYOZA$6.75
Pan fried dumplings with beef, pork, cabbage and scallions.
BLACK GARLIC TONKOTSU$15.00
VEGAN RAMEN$14.00
SPICY TONKOTSU$15.00
TONKOTSU$14.50
Rich pork bone soup base with hints of Japanese soy sauce topped with chashu pork, soft boiled egg, green onions bean sprouts and ginger.
SHIO CHICKEN RAMEN$14.00
TAN TAN MEN$15.00
May contain peanuts. Contact restaurant directly if you have a peanut allergy before placing order.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11172 Washington blvd

Culver City CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
