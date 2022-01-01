Go
Since opening in 2014, Motorworks Brewing has quickly become one of the most-awarded breweries in Florida with over 50 national and international medals, including being awarded Best Large Brewery and named home to Florida’s largest Beer Garden.
With 30 beers brewed in-house on tap, an extensive assortment of wines, refreshing cocktails and a rotating batch of seasonal & specialty brews, Motorworks Brewing is the best place to join friends for a fresh pint of beer or a cocktail!
FRENCH FRIES

Popular Items

Adoptable Lager 6pk 12 oz Cans$10.99
The beer famous for helping find adoptable dogs homes! As Featured on Ellen,ABC,NBC,FOX,CBS,CNN,BBC,NPR,Hallmark, The Bobby Bones show, People Magazine, and countless other places.
Brewed with pilsner & wheat malt, this light Golden Lager boasts a brilliant gold clarity and soft, fruity sweetness, while German noble hops lend an approachable bitterness. With a clean, slightly dry finish, Adoptable Lager is a crisp, refreshing, über quaffable light beer.
Little Payne Creek 6pk 12 oz Cans$8.99
Brewed with lemon + lime, this very light lager boasts crisp, lemon/lime-soaked refreshment in spades with only 4 carbs and 99 cals per 12oz can
Gronkzilla - 6PK$12.50
Rustique$18.00
Rustique was brewed with our friends from Mastry’s Brewing Co in St. Pete Beach, FL.
With classic, haylike-brett and fruity white pepper aromas, this golden, straw-colored Saison is tart up front and balanced by earthy barrel notes and bitter lemon-rind flavors with a crisp, clean and dry finish.
Be the Juice 4PK$18.00
Therianthropy$18.00
Therianthropy—the mythological ability of humans to metamorphose into animals by means of shapeshifting (and vice versa)—is the next installment in our American Wild Ale series. Therianthropy is a Scottish-style ale brewed with Golden Promise malt and soured in oak barrels.
Salvaje$20.00
Farmhouse Ale with Brettanomyces aged in tequila barrels we brewed with our friends Mastry’s Brewing Co.
With sweet tangerine and black pepper notes on the nose alongside ample tequila aromas, tropical orange zest and peppery bitterness mingle with dry, oaky tequila-barrel flavors that linger throughout the finish.
7.2 ALC/VOL
Pulp Friction Case$42.99
Pulp Friction is a grapefruit IPA that boasts a massive, freshly-squeezed grapefruit aroma. With huge citrus flavors and a touch of pine from high-alpha hops, this golden-orange brew’s juicy, grapefruit punch is balanced by its hop bitterness and supported by a pale malt backbone, giving it a medium body and a touch of sweetness. With a smooth, clean finish, Pulp Friction is the ultimate feel-good hit of the summer. And in Florida, it’s always summer!
Location

1014 9th St W

Bradenton FL

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
