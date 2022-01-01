Motorworks Brewing
Since opening in 2014, Motorworks Brewing has quickly become one of the most-awarded breweries in Florida with over 50 national and international medals, including being awarded Best Large Brewery and named home to Florida’s largest Beer Garden.
With 30 beers brewed in-house on tap, an extensive assortment of wines, refreshing cocktails and a rotating batch of seasonal & specialty brews, Motorworks Brewing is the best place to join friends for a fresh pint of beer or a cocktail!
Location
1014 9th St W
Bradenton FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
