Motown Square - POS

Detroit Pizza made by a Detroiter!

1819 7th Street Northwest

Popular Items

Pepperoni$15.00
Brick cheese, pepperoni, crushed tomatoes.
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.00
Brick cheese, garlic butter, oregano. Includes 4oz crushed tomato cup.
Jerome's in the House$16.00
Brick cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers, crushed tomatoes.
Pepperoni$28.00
Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, crushed tomatoes.
Belle Isle BBQ Chicken$29.00
Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, chicken, BBQ sauce, cilantro, red onion.
Veggie$29.00
Brick cheese, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, red onion, crushed tomatoes.
Jerome's in the House$30.00
Brick Cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, crushed tomatoes.
OG$14.00
Brick cheese, crushed tomatoes, basil.
Crushed Tomatoes$1.50
4oz
OG$26.00
Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, crushed tomatoes, basil. (VG)
Location

Washington DC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
