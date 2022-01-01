- /
- Chicago
- /
- West Town
- /
- Asian Fusion
- /
- Mott Street
Mott Street
Mott St serves Asian American feast-style dining in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Enjoy a feast created by acclaimed Chef Edward Kim - bringing the bold, savory, and umami driven street food flavors to your table.
TAPAS • GRILL
1401 N Ashland Ave • $$
Avg 4.5 (2626 reviews)
Popular Items
|Garlic Fried Rice*
|$10.00
wok fired, garlic, egg
vegetarian / gluten free / contains dairy
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
|Wok-Smoked Gai Lan
|$16.00
chinese broccoli, eggplant, cashews, oyster sauce
*pescatarian / dairy free / contains gluten / contains soy / contains shellfish / contains tree nuts*
|Crispy Chili Cauliflower
|$19.00
wok fried cauliflower, sweet & tangy sauce, szechuan peppercorn, coriander
*vegan / contains gluten / contains soy*
|Everything Wings*
|$18.00
soy, jaggery & dried chili, fried shallots, tzatziki
🍷🍸 pairs well with Goodfellow pinot noir & the Persimmon Negroni cocktail
contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy / contains fish
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
|Mentaiko Kimchi Udon*
|$28.00
udon noodles, spicy marinated cod roe, kimchi, seaweed
🍷🍸 pairs well with Raiz Branco orange wine & the Golden Hour cocktail
pescatarian / contains gluten / contains dairy / contains shellfish / contains fish
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
|Mott Burger + Egg*
|$20.00
1/2 pound burger - double chuck patties, sweet potato shoestrings, hoisin aioli, pickled jalapeño, dill pickles, miso butter onions, american cheese
contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
|Imperial Rolls*
|$14.00
pork, basil, mint, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, nuoc cham
🍷🍸 pairs well with Kientzler pinot blanc & the Shochu 75 cocktail
dairy free / contains gluten / contains soy / contains fish
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
|Brussel Sprouts*
|$15.00
wok fried, lamb pancetta, maple brown butter, peanuts
*gluten free / contains dairy / contains peanuts*
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
|Mott Burger*
|$18.00
1/2 pound burger - double chuck patties, sweet potato shoestrings, hoisin aioli, pickled jalapeño, dill pickles, miso butter onions, american cheese
🍷🍸 pairs well with Folk Machine Valdiguie & the Golden Hour cocktail
contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
|Fire Chicken*
|$24.00
braised then caramelized, korean chili, chewy rice cakes, onions scallions, bonito
🍷🍸 pairs well with Kientzler pinot blanc & the Shochu 75 cocktail
gluten free / contains dairy / contains fish
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
1401 N Ashland Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Cracked: The Egg Came First
No reviews yet
Brunch all day
VKC All Day Kitchen
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Zenwich X Elitea
No reviews yet
Zenwich
X
Elitea
© 2022 Toast, Inc.