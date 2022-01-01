Mott Street

Go
Mott St serves Asian American feast-style dining in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Enjoy a feast created by acclaimed Chef Edward Kim - bringing the bold, savory, and umami driven street food flavors to your table.

Garlic Fried Rice*$10.00
wok fired, garlic, egg
vegetarian / gluten free / contains dairy
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
Wok-Smoked Gai Lan$16.00
chinese broccoli, eggplant, cashews, oyster sauce
*pescatarian / dairy free / contains gluten / contains soy / contains shellfish / contains tree nuts*
Crispy Chili Cauliflower$19.00
wok fried cauliflower, sweet & tangy sauce, szechuan peppercorn, coriander
*vegan / contains gluten / contains soy*
Everything Wings*$18.00
soy, jaggery & dried chili, fried shallots, tzatziki
🍷🍸 pairs well with Goodfellow pinot noir & the Persimmon Negroni cocktail
contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy / contains fish
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
Mentaiko Kimchi Udon*$28.00
udon noodles, spicy marinated cod roe, kimchi, seaweed
🍷🍸 pairs well with Raiz Branco orange wine & the Golden Hour cocktail
pescatarian / contains gluten / contains dairy / contains shellfish / contains fish
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
Mott Burger + Egg*$20.00
1/2 pound burger - double chuck patties, sweet potato shoestrings, hoisin aioli, pickled jalapeño, dill pickles, miso butter onions, american cheese
contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
Imperial Rolls*$14.00
pork, basil, mint, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, nuoc cham
🍷🍸 pairs well with Kientzler pinot blanc & the Shochu 75 cocktail
dairy free / contains gluten / contains soy / contains fish
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
Brussel Sprouts*$15.00
wok fried, lamb pancetta, maple brown butter, peanuts
*gluten free / contains dairy / contains peanuts*
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
Mott Burger*$18.00
1/2 pound burger - double chuck patties, sweet potato shoestrings, hoisin aioli, pickled jalapeño, dill pickles, miso butter onions, american cheese
🍷🍸 pairs well with Folk Machine Valdiguie & the Golden Hour cocktail
contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
Fire Chicken*$24.00
braised then caramelized, korean chili, chewy rice cakes, onions scallions, bonito
🍷🍸 pairs well with Kientzler pinot blanc & the Shochu 75 cocktail
gluten free / contains dairy / contains fish
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1401 N Ashland Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
