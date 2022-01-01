Go
Toast

MOULIN Dana Point

From the moment you step inside, Moulin transports you to France with the smell of fresh, artisan breads, the sight of fresh chickens turning in the rotissoire and the sound of people speaking French.

If you are French, the Croque Madame tastes just like you remember from your childhood. If you have visited France on vacation, then the touch of cream on your lips after enjoying a delicate pastry will remind you of the one you enjoyed at that little café near your hotel in Paris!

2 Ritz Carlton Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Le Parisien Ham and Cheese$11.00
House made ham, Emmental cheese, and butter in our own Baguette Tradition
L'Omelette Vegetarienne$12.00
Mini ratatouille (eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, onions). Served with mixed greens, housemade bread and Jam.
La Salade Beet$13.00
Baby spinach, red beets, feta cheese, roasted pine nuts and dill dressing.
Always Fresh, Always French!
Saumon aux Légumes$18.00
Seared salmon, asparagus, and white wine butter sauce.
Healthy to the Max and so delicate.
Le Cornet de Fresh French Frites$5.00
Real French fries from French people, what a concept ;)
Always Fresh, Always French, the Real Deal !
La Salade Moulin$15.00
Romaine, roasted pesto chicken, pine nuts, crouton, Parmesan.
Always Fresh, Always French!
Le Parigot Jambon$9.00
Grilled Panini Style Housemade Ham and Emental Cheese.
The Real Deal, so French!
La Quiche Lorraine$11.00
Housemade ham and Emmental cheese quiche. Served with mixed greens.
Le Parisien Chicken Pesto$11.00
Rotisserie Chicken Pesto and lettuce in our own Parisian Baguette Tradition.
Le Parigot Moulin$9.00
Grilled Panini Style Chicken Pesto in our own bread.
See full menu

Location

2 Ritz Carlton Dr

Dana Point CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Project Social

No reviews yet

Slow Down • Drink Up

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

The Shwack Beach Grill

No reviews yet

BREAKFAST:
Accepting Orders 8:00am to 10:45am/
CORE MENU:
Accepting Orders 11:30am to 8:45pm/

NO ORDERS ACCEPTED FROM 10:45AM to 11:30AM.

Rad Beer & Kitchen

No reviews yet

California Comfort

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston