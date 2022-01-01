Go
Toast

MOULIN Laguna Beach

From the moment you step inside, Moulin transports you to France with the smell of fresh, artisan breads, the sight of fresh chickens turning in the rotissoire and the sound of people speaking French.​If you are French, the Croque Madame tastes just like you remember from your childhood. If you have visited France on vacation, then the touch of cream on your lips after enjoying a delicate pastry will remind you of the one you enjoyed at that little café near your hotel in Paris!

248 Forest Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

L'Omelette Vegetarienne$12.00
Mini ratatouille (eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, onions). Served with mixed greens and housemade bread.
Le Croque Madame$12.00
Croque Monsieur with a sunny side up egg on top. Served with mixed greens.
Le Soupe a L'Oignon$9.00
French onion soup.
Le croissandwich w/ Bacon$13.00
Eggs with Bacon served inside a croissant.
Served with mixed greens
Café au Lait$4.00
La Quiche Lorraine$11.00
Housemade ham and Emmental cheese quiche. Served with mixed greens.
Always Fresh, Always French, the Real Deal.
Le Parisien Saucisson Cornichons$10.00
French salami, butter, French pickles in our own Baguette Tradition
La Salade Moulin$15.00
Romaine, roasted pesto chicken, pine nuts, crouton, Parmesan.
Always Fresh, Always French!
Le Friand Chicken$7.00
Baked puff pastry stuffed with chicken mixed with cilantro and Herbs de Provence.
Cappuccino$4.00
See full menu

Location

248 Forest Avenue

Laguna Beach CA

Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brussels Bistro

No reviews yet

Want to live the authentic experience for all the senses ? Brussels Bistro offers a relaxed, warm and inviting place for everyone who wants to escape briefly from daily life and experience a little taste of Belgium without the "jet lag"

Marine Room Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lumberyard Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lumberyard has moved outside to the "Yard Bar" located 50 ft. west of the restaurant! Serving the full Lumberyard menu for lunch and dinner! Come see our outdoor bar!

The Wharf Laguna Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston