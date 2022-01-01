MOULIN Laguna Beach
From the moment you step inside, Moulin transports you to France with the smell of fresh, artisan breads, the sight of fresh chickens turning in the rotissoire and the sound of people speaking French.If you are French, the Croque Madame tastes just like you remember from your childhood. If you have visited France on vacation, then the touch of cream on your lips after enjoying a delicate pastry will remind you of the one you enjoyed at that little café near your hotel in Paris!
248 Forest Avenue
Popular Items
Location
248 Forest Avenue
Laguna Beach CA
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brussels Bistro
Want to live the authentic experience for all the senses ? Brussels Bistro offers a relaxed, warm and inviting place for everyone who wants to escape briefly from daily life and experience a little taste of Belgium without the "jet lag"
Marine Room Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
Lumberyard Restaurant
Lumberyard has moved outside to the "Yard Bar" located 50 ft. west of the restaurant! Serving the full Lumberyard menu for lunch and dinner! Come see our outdoor bar!
The Wharf Laguna Beach
Come in and enjoy!!