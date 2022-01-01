Go
Toast

MOULIN - Newport Beach

From the moment you step inside, Moulin transports you to France with the smell of fresh, artisan breads, the sight of fresh chickens turning in the rotissoire and the sound of people speaking French.

If you are French, the Croque Madame tastes just like you remember from your childhood. If you have visited France on vacation, then the touch of cream on your lips after enjoying a delicate pastry will remind you of the one you enjoyed at that little café near your hotel in Paris!

1000 Bristol North #10

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Le Parigot Moulin$9.00
Grilled Panini Style Chicken Pesto in our own bread.
Le croissandwich w/ Ham$12.00
Eggs with housemade ham inside a croissant.
Served with mixed greens
Le Cornet de Fresh French Frites$5.00
Real French fries from French people, what a concept ;)
Always Fresh, Always French, the Real Deal !
Le Parisien Chicken Pesto$10.00
Rotisserie Chicken Pesto and lettuce in our own Parisian Baguette Tradition.
La Salade Moulin$15.00
Romaine, roasted pesto chicken, pine nuts, crouton, Parmesan.
Always Fresh, Always French!
Le croissandwich w/ Bacon$12.00
Eggs with Bacon inside a croissant.
Served with mixed greens
Le Parigot Jambon$9.00
Grilled Panini Style Housemade Ham and Emental Cheese.
The Real Deal, so French!
La Quiche Lorraine$11.00
Housemade ham and Emmental cheese quiche. Served with mixed greens.
Le Parisien Ham and Cheese$10.00
House made ham, Emmental cheese, and butter in our own Baguette Tradition
Le Soupe a L'Oignon$9.00
French onion soup, sooooo French, sooooo Good!
See full menu

Location

1000 Bristol North #10

Newport Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

800 Rose Big

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MOULIN Bouillon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mario's Butcher & Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Earthbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston