MOULIN - San Clemente

From the moment you step inside, Moulin transports you to France with the smell of fresh, artisan breads, the sight of fresh chickens turning in the rotissoire and the sound of people speaking French.

If you are French, the Croque Madame tastes just like you remember from your childhood. If you have visited France on vacation, then the touch of cream on your lips after enjoying a delicate pastry will remind you of the one you enjoyed at that little café near your hotel in Paris!

120 Avenida Pico

Popular Items

La Quiche Lorraine$11.00
Housemade ham and Emmental cheese quiche. Served with mixed greens.
Always Fresh, Always French, the Real Deal.
La Salade Moulin$15.00
Romaine, roasted pesto chicken, pine nuts, crouton, Parmesan.
Always Fresh, Always French!
Le Cornet de Fresh French Frites$5.00
Real French fries from French people!
Le Parisien Ham and Cheese$11.00
House made ham, Emmental cheese, and butter in our own Baguette Tradition
Le Parisien Chicken Pesto$11.00
Chicken with pesto sauce, tomato, butter lettuce in our own Baguette Tradition
Le Parisien Saucisson Cornichons$11.00
French salami, butter, French pickles in our own Baguette Tradition
Le Parigot Moulin$9.00
A grilled Panini style sandwich. Chicken pesto, heirloom tomato, smoked mozzarella sandwich in our own Artisan Bread. Served hot.
Crepe Nutella$7.00
Nutella spread and powdered sugar.
Le croissandwich w/ Ham$12.00
Eggs & cheese with house made ham served inside a croissant.
Served with mixed greens
La Salade Beet$13.00
Baby spinach, red beets, feta cheese, raosted pine nuts and dill dressing.
Always Fresh, Always French.
San Clemente CA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
