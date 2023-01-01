Mound restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mound restaurants

Mound restaurants
  • Mound

Mound's top cuisines

American
American
Must-try Mound restaurants

Al & Alma's image

 

Al and Alma's Supper Club and Charter Cruises - 5201 Piper Road

5201 Piper Road, Mound

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Campstyle Walleye$28.00
Cracker crumb encrusted and pan fried in a cast iron skillet, just like shore lunch
Tuna Poke Bowl$20.00
Seared sesame crusted tuna tossed with avocado, green onions, shredded carrots, radishes, cucumbers in a sesame ginger glaze. served over jasmine rice and drizzled with Yum Yum sauce
Cooks Bay Burger$14.00
1/2 pound handmade patty done to perfection with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Al and Alma's Supper Club and Charter Cruises - 5201 Piper Road
Consumer pic

 

Carbone's Pizzeria Bar & Grill - 2155 Commerce Blvd

2155 Commerce Boulevard, Mound

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Carbone's Pizzeria Bar & Grill - 2155 Commerce Blvd
Consumer pic

 

Charter Boats - Al & Alma's -

BOATS - 5201 Piper Road, Mound

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Charter Boats - Al & Alma's -
