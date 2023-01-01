Mound restaurants you'll love
Al and Alma's Supper Club and Charter Cruises - 5201 Piper Road
5201 Piper Road, Mound
|Popular items
|Campstyle Walleye
|$28.00
Cracker crumb encrusted and pan fried in a cast iron skillet, just like shore lunch
|Tuna Poke Bowl
|$20.00
Seared sesame crusted tuna tossed with avocado, green onions, shredded carrots, radishes, cucumbers in a sesame ginger glaze. served over jasmine rice and drizzled with Yum Yum sauce
|Cooks Bay Burger
|$14.00
1/2 pound handmade patty done to perfection with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
Carbone's Pizzeria Bar & Grill - 2155 Commerce Blvd
2155 Commerce Boulevard, Mound
Charter Boats - Al & Alma's -
BOATS - 5201 Piper Road, Mound