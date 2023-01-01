Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Mound

Mound restaurants
Mound restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Al & Alma's image

 

Al and Alma's Supper Club and Charter Cruises - 5201 Piper Road

5201 Piper Road, Mound

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy fried and tossed in buffalo sauce with pepper jack, pickle and smokey tomato aioli
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken with sauteed peppers and onions, smoked gouda and chipotle mayo
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion
More about Al and Alma's Supper Club and Charter Cruises - 5201 Piper Road
Consumer pic

 

Carbone's Pizzeria Bar & Grill - 2155 Commerce Blvd

2155 Commerce Boulevard, Mound

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
More about Carbone's Pizzeria Bar & Grill - 2155 Commerce Blvd

