Mount Airy pizza restaurants you'll love

PIZZA
Laurienzo Brick Oven Cafe
114 S Main St, Mt. Airy
|Popular items
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$8.00
pecorino-romano & wood-fired croutons
|Build Your Own Pie
|$15.00
wood-fired in our 900° brick oven, golden brown crust, slightly charred
|Spinach Salad
|$9.00
bacon, mandarin orange, onion, walnut, feta (chicken or shrimp available)
New York J&P Pizza - Mount Airy
409 East Ridgeville Blvd, Mount Airy
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$15.99
|16" NY Style
|$14.50
|French Fries
|$3.99
Twin Arch Tavern
1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy
|Popular items
|Tavern Burger
|$12.00
Half pound black angus beef burger.
|Tavern Club
|$14.00
Roast turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.00
Sliced ribeye on an italian sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings.
The Mount Airy Inn
1401 S Main St., Mount Airy
|Popular items
|BYO Omelet
|$9.29
Choice of three toppings (additional toppings 0.75)
|Mount Airy Cobb
|$14.49
Field greens, bacon, swiss, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, grilled chicken
|8 Wings
|$15.25
Fresh bone-in wings. Choice of housemade sauces. Mild, Hot, BBQ, Old Bay and Old Bay Honey.