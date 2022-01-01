Burritos in Mount Airy

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Casita Romos image

 

Casita Romos

1604 Ridgeside Drive, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Burrito$10.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed fresh spinach & cheese. Topped with our homemade spinach cream sauce and melted cheese
Seafood Burrito$15.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, scallops and cheese. Topped with our homemade seafood cream sauce and melted cheese
Beef Burrito$12.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef & cheese. Topped with ort homemade ground beef sauce and melted cheese
Olde Town Restaurant image

 

Olde Town Restaurant

206 South Main Street, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$9.00
The Mount Airy Inn image

 

The Mount Airy Inn

1401 S Main St., Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Epic Breakfast Burrito$12.25
Eggs, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, chorizo, pepper jack and cheddar cheese
