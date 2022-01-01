Burritos in Mount Airy
Mount Airy restaurants that serve burritos
More about Casita Romos
Casita Romos
1604 Ridgeside Drive, Mount Airy
|Spinach Burrito
|$10.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed fresh spinach & cheese. Topped with our homemade spinach cream sauce and melted cheese
|Seafood Burrito
|$15.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, scallops and cheese. Topped with our homemade seafood cream sauce and melted cheese
|Beef Burrito
|$12.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef & cheese. Topped with ort homemade ground beef sauce and melted cheese