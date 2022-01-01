Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Mount Airy

Go
Mount Airy restaurants
Toast

Mount Airy restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Laurienzo Brick Oven Cafe image

PIZZA

Laurienzo Brick Oven Cafe

114 S Main St, Mt. Airy

Avg 4.2 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Marsala$22.00
grilled chicken breast, roasted mushroom, marsala cream sauce, fettuccini
More about Laurienzo Brick Oven Cafe
Item pic

 

New York J&P Pizza

409 East Ridgeville Blvd, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Marsala$18.99
More about New York J&P Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Airy

Caesar Salad

Noodle Bowls

Chicken Pizza

Tacos

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Burritos

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Mount Airy to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (878 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston