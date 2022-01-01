Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken marsala in
Mount Airy
/
Mount Airy
/
Chicken Marsala
Mount Airy restaurants that serve chicken marsala
PIZZA
Laurienzo Brick Oven Cafe
114 S Main St, Mt. Airy
Avg 4.2
(808 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Marsala
$22.00
grilled chicken breast, roasted mushroom, marsala cream sauce, fettuccini
More about Laurienzo Brick Oven Cafe
New York J&P Pizza
409 East Ridgeville Blvd, Mount Airy
No reviews yet
Chicken Marsala
$18.99
More about New York J&P Pizza
