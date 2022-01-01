Chicken salad in Mount Airy
Mount Airy restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Olde Town Restaurant
Olde Town Restaurant
206 South Main Street, Mount Airy
|Chicken Salad
|$10.00
More about New York J&P Pizza - Mount Airy
New York J&P Pizza - Mount Airy
409 East Ridgeville Blvd, Mount Airy
|Chicken Salad Sand
|$9.99
|Chicken Salad Sub
|$10.99
More about Twin Arch Tavern
Twin Arch Tavern
1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy
|Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Seasonal greens, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and honey cilantro lime dressing. (GF)
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Chicken salad, lettuce and tomato.