Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mount Airy

Go
Mount Airy restaurants
Toast

Mount Airy restaurants that serve chicken salad

Olde Town Restaurant image

 

Olde Town Restaurant

206 South Main Street, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$10.00
More about Olde Town Restaurant
New York J&P Pizza - Mount Airy image

 

New York J&P Pizza - Mount Airy

409 East Ridgeville Blvd, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sand$9.99
Chicken Salad Sub$10.99
More about New York J&P Pizza - Mount Airy
Twin Arch Tavern image

 

Twin Arch Tavern

1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken Salad$18.00
Seasonal greens, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and honey cilantro lime dressing. (GF)
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Chicken salad, lettuce and tomato.
More about Twin Arch Tavern
The Mount Airy Inn image

 

The Mount Airy Inn

1401 S Main St., Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Chicken Salad$15.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
A heaping portion of our housemade chicken salad, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread
More about The Mount Airy Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Airy

Chicken Sandwiches

Carrot Cake

Cheese Fries

Paninis

Penne

Waffles

Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Mount Airy to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston