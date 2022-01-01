Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Mount Airy

Go
Mount Airy restaurants
Toast

Mount Airy restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Laurienzo Brick Oven Cafe image

PIZZA

Laurienzo Brick Oven Cafe

114 S Main St, Mt. Airy

Avg 4.2 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
More about Laurienzo Brick Oven Cafe
The Mount Airy Inn image

 

The Mount Airy Inn

1401 S Main St., Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Smith Island Cake$7.00
More about The Mount Airy Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Airy

Paninis

Sweet Potato Fries

Turkey Clubs

Egg Benedict

Mozzarella Sticks

Carbonara

Avocado Toast

Pies

Map

More near Mount Airy to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston