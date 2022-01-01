Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Curly fries in
Mount Airy
/
Mount Airy
/
Curly Fries
Mount Airy restaurants that serve curly fries
The Upper Deck Sports Bar & Grill
237 S Main St, Mount Airy
No reviews yet
Side Curly Fries
$2.99
Basket of Curly Fries
$4.99
More about The Upper Deck Sports Bar & Grill
Mt Airy Lanes
304 Center St, Mount Airy
No reviews yet
Curly Fries
$3.62
Lightly Seasoned Served With A Dipping Sauce Of Your Choice
More about Mt Airy Lanes
