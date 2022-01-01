Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curly fries in Mount Airy

Go
Mount Airy restaurants
Toast

Mount Airy restaurants that serve curly fries

Consumer pic

 

The Upper Deck Sports Bar & Grill

237 S Main St, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Curly Fries$2.99
Basket of Curly Fries$4.99
More about The Upper Deck Sports Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Mt Airy Lanes

304 Center St, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curly Fries$3.62
Lightly Seasoned Served With A Dipping Sauce Of Your Choice
More about Mt Airy Lanes

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Airy

Noodle Bowls

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Spaghetti

Lasagna

Shrimp Salad

Caesar Salad

Steak Salad

Map

More near Mount Airy to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston