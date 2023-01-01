Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Mount Airy

Go
Mount Airy restaurants
Toast

Mount Airy restaurants that serve french onion soup

Consumer pic

 

Bolder 144 food/drink - 17004 Frederick Rd

17004 Frederick Rd, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Onion Soup$7.00
More about Bolder 144 food/drink - 17004 Frederick Rd
Item pic

 

Twin Arch Tavern

1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$9.00
Caramelized Onions, Beef Broth, Croutons, Mozzarella.
More about Twin Arch Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Airy

Cheesecake

Sundaes

Shrimp Salad

Waffles

Pies

Penne

Reuben

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Mount Airy to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (430 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (603 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1124 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston