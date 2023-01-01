Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French onion soup in
Mount Airy
/
Mount Airy
/
French Onion Soup
Mount Airy restaurants that serve french onion soup
Bolder 144 food/drink - 17004 Frederick Rd
17004 Frederick Rd, Mount Airy
No reviews yet
French Onion Soup
$7.00
More about Bolder 144 food/drink - 17004 Frederick Rd
Twin Arch Tavern
1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy
No reviews yet
French Onion Soup
$9.00
Caramelized Onions, Beef Broth, Croutons, Mozzarella.
More about Twin Arch Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Airy
Cheesecake
Sundaes
Shrimp Salad
Waffles
Pies
Penne
Reuben
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Mount Airy to explore
Frederick
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Sykesville
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Olney
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Damascus
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Derwood
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(430 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(830 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(603 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(662 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1124 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston