Greek salad in Mount Airy

Mount Airy restaurants
Mount Airy restaurants that serve greek salad

The Mount Airy Inn image

 

The Mount Airy Inn

1401 S Main St., Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$15.25
Item pic

 

Superfoods Cafe & Market

106 S Main St, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEK SALAD - romaine, carrots, cucumber, tomato, feta, black olives, pepperoncini$11.50
Romaine/Greens, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Feta, Black Olives, Pepperoncini
Customer Favorite!
