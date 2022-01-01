Grilled chicken in Mount Airy
Mount Airy restaurants that serve grilled chicken
New York J&P Pizza - Mount Airy
409 East Ridgeville Blvd, Mount Airy
|Small Tossed w/ Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
|Grilled Chicken & Provolone
|$10.49
|Large Tossed w/ Grilled Chicken
|$11.99
Twin Arch Tavern
1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy
|Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Seasonal greens, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and honey cilantro lime dressing. (GF)
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast with swiss cheese, bacon, spicy aioli on a bun.