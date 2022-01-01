Hummus in Mount Airy
Mount Airy restaurants that serve hummus
Twin Arch Tavern
1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|$12.00
House made Hummus topped with Roasted Garlic. Served with Ciabatta Bread for dipping.
Superfoods Cafe & Market
106 S Main St, Mount Airy
|HEMP & HUMMUS WRAP
|$15.00
Hemp & Greens patty, greens, our house-made hummus, cucumber, tomato, salt & pepper. Made on your favorite wrap, bread or GF bread. Vegan.
|HUMMUS TOAST
|$7.00
|HUMMUS WRAP
|$13.00
Our house-made hummus, romaine, carrots, tomato, cucumber, salt & pepper.
Available on your favorite wrap, bread, or GF option. Vegan.