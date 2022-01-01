Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Mount Airy

Mount Airy restaurants
Mount Airy restaurants that serve hummus

Twin Arch Tavern image

 

Twin Arch Tavern

1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy

Roasted Garlic Hummus$12.00
House made Hummus topped with Roasted Garlic. Served with Ciabatta Bread for dipping.
Item pic

 

Superfoods Cafe & Market

106 S Main St, Mount Airy

HEMP & HUMMUS WRAP$15.00
Hemp & Greens patty, greens, our house-made hummus, cucumber, tomato, salt & pepper. Made on your favorite wrap, bread or GF bread. Vegan.
HUMMUS TOAST$7.00
HUMMUS WRAP$13.00
Our house-made hummus, romaine, carrots, tomato, cucumber, salt & pepper.
Available on your favorite wrap, bread, or GF option. Vegan.
