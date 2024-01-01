Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Mount Airy

Mount Airy restaurants
Mount Airy restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Los Aztecas II - MD - Mount Airy, MD

1604 Ridgeside Drive, Mount Airy

Steak Fajitas$21.50
Tender-Sliced Steak Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
Steak Fajitas$22.25
Tender-Sliced Steak Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
Mixed Fajita (Chicken & Steak)$69.99
For 5 to 6 people. -"No Substitutions"-Tender-sliced chicken and steak grilled with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomate, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & 5 orders of flour tortillas. Chips and Salsa are FREE.
Maria's Kitchen

14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

Steak Fajitas$18.99
Grilled steak, bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, black beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 3 freshly made corn tortillas
