Taco salad in Mount Airy

Mount Airy restaurants that serve taco salad

Los Aztecas II - MD - Mount Airy, MD

1604 Ridgeside Drive, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$13.25
A Crisp Flour Tortilla Filled with Ground Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese and Sour Cream
More about Los Aztecas II - MD - Mount Airy, MD
Superfoods Cafe & Market

106 S Main St, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TACO SALAD (romaine/greens, tomato,avocado,corn chips)$13.90
Romaine,Tomato,Avocado, Cheddar Cheese. Topped with salsa and our famous House-made walnut and almond taco crumble. Delish!
Note: This salad can also be made vegan.
More about Superfoods Cafe & Market

