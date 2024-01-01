Taco salad in Mount Airy
Mount Airy restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Los Aztecas II - MD - Mount Airy, MD
Los Aztecas II - MD - Mount Airy, MD
1604 Ridgeside Drive, Mount Airy
|Taco Salad
|$13.25
A Crisp Flour Tortilla Filled with Ground Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese and Sour Cream
More about Superfoods Cafe & Market
Superfoods Cafe & Market
106 S Main St, Mount Airy
|TACO SALAD (romaine/greens, tomato,avocado,corn chips)
|$13.90
Romaine,Tomato,Avocado, Cheddar Cheese. Topped with salsa and our famous House-made walnut and almond taco crumble. Delish!
Note: This salad can also be made vegan.