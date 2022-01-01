Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Mount Airy

Mount Airy restaurants
Mount Airy restaurants that serve tacos

Casita Romos image

 

Casita Romos

1604 Ridgeside Drive, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tacos Dorados$10.99
3 rolled stuffed fried tortilla of your choice chicken, beef, refried beans, or chorizo con papas(mash potatoes and mexican sausage filled) serve with lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
1 Carnitas Taco /Pork Shoulder$2.99
Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber
1 Barbacoa Taco /Shredded Beef Taco$2.99
Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber
More about Casita Romos
The Mount Airy Inn image

 

The Mount Airy Inn

1401 S Main St., Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$19.75
Blackened haddock, fresh cilantro, mozzarella, coleslaw, lime sour cream, flour tortillas
More about The Mount Airy Inn
Item pic

 

Superfoods Cafe & Market

106 S Main St, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO CRUMBLE WRAP$13.75
Our house-made taco crumble (almond, walnuts, spices), romaine, tomato, avocado, salsa served on your favorite wrap, bread or gluten-free bread. Make this one raw vegan by requesting it being served on a collard or as a "Taco" salad! YUM!
More about Superfoods Cafe & Market

