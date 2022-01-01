Tacos in Mount Airy
Mount Airy restaurants that serve tacos
More about Casita Romos
Casita Romos
1604 Ridgeside Drive, Mount Airy
|Tacos Dorados
|$10.99
3 rolled stuffed fried tortilla of your choice chicken, beef, refried beans, or chorizo con papas(mash potatoes and mexican sausage filled) serve with lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
|1 Carnitas Taco /Pork Shoulder
|$2.99
Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber
|1 Barbacoa Taco /Shredded Beef Taco
|$2.99
Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber
More about The Mount Airy Inn
The Mount Airy Inn
1401 S Main St., Mount Airy
|Fish Tacos
|$19.75
Blackened haddock, fresh cilantro, mozzarella, coleslaw, lime sour cream, flour tortillas
More about Superfoods Cafe & Market
Superfoods Cafe & Market
106 S Main St, Mount Airy
|TACO CRUMBLE WRAP
|$13.75
Our house-made taco crumble (almond, walnuts, spices), romaine, tomato, avocado, salsa served on your favorite wrap, bread or gluten-free bread. Make this one raw vegan by requesting it being served on a collard or as a "Taco" salad! YUM!