Go
Toast

Mount Bakery - Downtown

Waste Not Thy Flour

308 West Champion Street Suite C

No reviews yet

Location

308 West Champion Street Suite C

Bellingham WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Camber

No reviews yet

At Camber, we specialize in excellent coffees alongside house made pastries and an intentional food program.

K-POP Chicken and Beer

No reviews yet

Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.

Bellingham Cider Company

No reviews yet

Bellingham Cider Company is a local craft cider producer. Combining the art of cider making with a Pacific Northwest-inspired restaurant and bar overlooking the rapidly growing Waterfront District of downtown Bellingham.

Bar Cicotti

No reviews yet

Bar Cicotti (chi-koh-ti) is a coffee and wine bar with fun simple Italian-style eats located inside the Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher building in downtown Bellingham, and brought to you by the owner of Storia Cucina, Jonathan Cicotti.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston