Pasta salad in Mount Clemens

Mount Clemens restaurants
Mount Clemens restaurants that serve pasta salad

Foundation Cafe' image

 

Foundation Cafe'

43533 Elizabeth Rd, Mount Clemens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Pasta Salad$1.50
More about Foundation Cafe'
OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN image

 

OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN

152 N River Rd, Mount Clemens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Tuna Pasta Salad w/pita$9.50
More about OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN

