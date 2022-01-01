Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pasta salad in
Mount Clemens
/
Mount Clemens
/
Pasta Salad
Mount Clemens restaurants that serve pasta salad
Foundation Cafe'
43533 Elizabeth Rd, Mount Clemens
No reviews yet
Vegetarian Pasta Salad
$1.50
More about Foundation Cafe'
OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN
152 N River Rd, Mount Clemens
No reviews yet
Thai Tuna Pasta Salad w/pita
$9.50
More about OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN
