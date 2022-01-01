Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tacos in
Mount Clemens
/
Mount Clemens
/
Tacos
Mount Clemens restaurants that serve tacos
Foundation Cafe'
43533 Elizabeth Rd, Mount Clemens
No reviews yet
Tuesday- Taco Combo
$7.00
2 Flour Tacos
Rice
Beans
AVAILABLE UNTIL 7PM
More about Foundation Cafe'
OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN
152 N River Rd, Mount Clemens
No reviews yet
Mahi Mahi Tacos
$10.00
More about OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Clemens
Nachos
French Fries
Chicken Tenders
More near Mount Clemens to explore
Utica
Avg 4.9
(26 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Saint Clair Shores
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
New Baltimore
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Roseville
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Clinton Township
No reviews yet
Macomb
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Fraser
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston