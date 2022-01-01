Go
Mount Dessert Bakery

Baking the world a better place!!

CAKES

122 Cottage Street • $

Avg 4.7 (311 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Coffee$2.75
Proudly serving Acadia Coffee Company
Breakfast Sandwich (available open-11:00)$5.50
Fried egg and cheddar cheese served on your choice of bagel or a croissant
Latte$3.60
Espresso with your choice of steamed milk and a dollop of foam
Bagel$2.00
Homemade bagels boiled and baked in house fresh every day!
Mother Stuffin' Turkey Sandwich$12.00
Our take on a leftover Thanksgiving turkey sandwich! Homemade cranberry apple stuffing, cranberry sauce, sliced turkey, cheddar cheese and mayo served on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.
Maple Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
A blend of breast and thigh chicken, mixed with dried cranberries, diced red onion, toasted pecans, parsley and a maple curry dressing served on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.
California Dreamin Sandwich$11.00
(vegetarian) Mashed avocado, sliced cukes, sprouts, pickled carrots and red onions, mixed greens and goat cheese on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.
Scone$3.00
Turkey & Swiss BLT Sandwich$11.00
Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, mixed greens and tomato with mayo on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.
Pumpkin Donut Muffin$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

122 Cottage Street

Bar Harbor ME

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
