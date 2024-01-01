Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Mount Dora

Go
Mount Dora restaurants
Toast

Mount Dora restaurants that serve carbonara

Item pic

 

PizzAmore - 722 E 5th Ave

722 E 5th Ave, Mount Dora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Carbonara$18.00
Oven roasted chicken breast served on top of our house-made carbonara sauce, tossed with spaghetti, bacon & peas
More about PizzAmore - 722 E 5th Ave
Item pic

 

Vincent's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - 5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail

5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Mount Dora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lnch Carbonara$13.00
Sautéed bacon & onions in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta
10" Pizza Carbonara$17.00
Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, spinach, feta, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Pasta Carbonara$20.00
Sautéed bacon & onions in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta
More about Vincent's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - 5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Dora

Caesar Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Tacos

Greek Salad

Meatball Subs

Garden Salad

Lasagna

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Mount Dora to explore

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (39 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Apopka

No reviews yet

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Leesburg

No reviews yet

The Villages

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet

Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston