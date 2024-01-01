Carbonara in Mount Dora
PizzAmore - 722 E 5th Ave
722 E 5th Ave, Mount Dora
|Chicken Carbonara
|$18.00
Oven roasted chicken breast served on top of our house-made carbonara sauce, tossed with spaghetti, bacon & peas
Vincent's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - 5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail
5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Mount Dora
|Lnch Carbonara
|$13.00
Sautéed bacon & onions in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta
|10" Pizza Carbonara
|$17.00
Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, spinach, feta, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
|Pasta Carbonara
|$20.00
Sautéed bacon & onions in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta