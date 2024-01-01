Greek salad in Mount Dora
Mount Dora restaurants that serve greek salad
The Pizza Shop
925 E 1st Ave, Mount Dora
|Greek Salad
|$0.00
Romain, Red Onions, Tomato, Black
Olives, Feta Cheese
PizzAmore - 722 E 5th Ave
722 E 5th Ave, Mount Dora
|Greek Salad - Large
|$14.00
Romaine, feta, tomato, olive medley ham cucumber, pepperoncini & red onions Greek dressing on the side
|Greek Salad - Small
|$9.00
Romaine, feta, tomato, olive medley ham cucumber, pepperoncini & red onions Greek dressing on the side