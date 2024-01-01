Greek salad in Mount Dora

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The Pizza Shop

925 E 1st Ave, Mount Dora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$0.00
Romain, Red Onions, Tomato, Black
Olives, Feta Cheese
More about The Pizza Shop
Item pic

 

PizzAmore - 722 E 5th Ave

722 E 5th Ave, Mount Dora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad - Large$14.00
Romaine, feta, tomato, olive medley ham cucumber, pepperoncini & red onions Greek dressing on the side
Greek Salad - Small$9.00
Romaine, feta, tomato, olive medley ham cucumber, pepperoncini & red onions Greek dressing on the side
More about PizzAmore - 722 E 5th Ave
Banner pic

 

Vincent's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - 5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail

5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Mount Dora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$8.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, Greek peppers, feta cheese, ham and oregano
More about Vincent's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - 5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail

