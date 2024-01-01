Lasagna in Mount Dora
Mount Dora restaurants that serve lasagna
PizzAmore - 722 E 5th Ave
722 E 5th Ave, Mount Dora
|Lasagna
|$16.00
Layers of pasta, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, fresh spinach & meat sauce. Baked with melted mozzarella on top
Vincent's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - 5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail
5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Mount Dora
|Lasagna
|$17.50
Layers of pasta, seasoned ground beef, ricotta cheese & marinara sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese & baked