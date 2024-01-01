Stromboli in Mount Dora
Mount Dora restaurants that serve stromboli
The Pizza Shop
925 E 1st Ave, Mount Dora
|Stromboli
|$16.99
Ham, Salami, Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella
PizzAmore - 722 E 5th Ave
722 E 5th Ave, Mount Dora
|Meat Stromboli - Small
|$15.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions garlic & mozzarella cheese topped with sesame seeds
|Meat Stromboli - Large
|$20.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions garlic & mozzarella cheese topped with sesame seeds