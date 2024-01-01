Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Mount Dora
/
Mount Dora
/
Tiramisu
Mount Dora restaurants that serve tiramisu
PizzAmore - 722 E 5th Ave
722 E 5th Ave, Mount Dora
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$6.00
More about PizzAmore - 722 E 5th Ave
Vincent's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - 5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail
5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Mount Dora
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$8.00
The classic Italian dessert. Two layers of creamy custard set atop espresso-soaked ladyfingers
More about Vincent's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - 5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Dora
Cake
Meatball Subs
Carbonara
Tacos
Stromboli
Chocolate Cake
Bruschetta
Lasagna
More near Mount Dora to explore
Winter Garden
Avg 4.7
(39 restaurants)
Lake Mary
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Clermont
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Longwood
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Apopka
No reviews yet
Ocoee
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Leesburg
No reviews yet
The Villages
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(458 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.6
(46 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Palatka
No reviews yet
Gainesville
Avg 4.3
(85 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(766 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(526 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(233 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(393 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(392 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston