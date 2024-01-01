Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Mount Dora

Go
Mount Dora restaurants
Toast

Mount Dora restaurants that serve tortellini

Item pic

 

PizzAmore - 722 E 5th Ave

722 E 5th Ave, Mount Dora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
5th Avenue Tortellini$18.00
Sauteed Fresh Bell Pepper, Red Onions, Garlic, Sweet Italian Sausage & Cold Press Olive Oil.
Baked Italian Tortellini$17.00
Tossed with rose sauce, seasoned angus beef, italian sausage, peas, basil & baked mozzarella.
More about PizzAmore - 722 E 5th Ave
Item pic

 

Vincent's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - 5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail

5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Mount Dora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Ala-Tortellini$24.00
Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, roasted red peppers and mushrooms in a pink shrimp sauce tossed with cheese tortellini.
More about Vincent's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - 5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Dora

Garlic Knots

Cheesecake

Lasagna

Meatball Subs

Stromboli

Salmon

Tiramisu

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Mount Dora to explore

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (40 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Apopka

No reviews yet

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Leesburg

No reviews yet

The Villages

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet

Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (779 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (399 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston