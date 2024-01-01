Tortellini in Mount Dora
Mount Dora restaurants that serve tortellini
PizzAmore - 722 E 5th Ave
722 E 5th Ave, Mount Dora
5th Avenue Tortellini
$18.00
Sauteed Fresh Bell Pepper, Red Onions, Garlic, Sweet Italian Sausage & Cold Press Olive Oil.
Baked Italian Tortellini
$17.00
Tossed with rose sauce, seasoned angus beef, italian sausage, peas, basil & baked mozzarella.
Vincent's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - 5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail
5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Mount Dora
Shrimp Ala-Tortellini
$24.00
Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, roasted red peppers and mushrooms in a pink shrimp sauce tossed with cheese tortellini.